Flock Party Quack Snacks Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Flock Party Quack Snacks are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This product is a snack for backyard poultry. The recalling firm is Manna Pro Products LLC of St. Louis, Missouri. The recall was initiated after the company was told by the State of West Virginia that a routine surveillance sample of the product tested positive for Salmonella. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall.

This product was sold beginning February 2, 2021 at retail stores throughout the country. The recalled product is a single lot of Flock Party Snack Quacks (poultry treat) that is packaged in 1.68 pound bags. The product has a best by date of 12/2023 that is printed on the bottom of the bag. The bags are magenta and light blue and are made of plastic.

Distribution of this product has been suspended while the company investigates and tries to find the source of the contamination.

Salmonella is a risk to people who handle contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands. The pathogen can also be excreted in feces and contaminate the environment or surfaces. Healthy people infected with Salmonella can exhibit symtpoms including fever, nauseas vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. Complications of this infection can include arthritis, endocarditis, and arterial infections.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. You can throw it away after first double bagging it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. You can also contact the company for a refund.