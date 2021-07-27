Four McCormick Seasoning Products Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Four McCormick seasoning products have been recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. McCormick Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, in two sizes each, are recalled. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled four McCormick seasoning products include McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning in 1.31 ounce bottles. The UPC number for that product is 052100049731 and the item number is 901582629. The best by dates are BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, and BEST BY JUN 05 24 K. Also recalled is McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning in a 2.25 ounce bottles. That UPC number is 052100038254, the item number is 901455463, and the best by dates are BEST BY JUN 30 24 H and BEST BY JUL 01 24 H.

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning in 1.75 pound bottles is also recalled. The UPC number for that item is 52100325743 and the item number is 932574. The best by date is Jun 12 24 H. Finally, Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, in 153 gram bottles, is recalled. The UPC number is 066200021047 and the item number is 901543520. The affected date code is BB / MA 2022 SEP 06.

The shipping dates for these products were June 20, 2021 through July 21, 2021. They were shipped to these states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

This recall was triggered by FDA routine testing. McCormick has alerted customers and grocery stores to remove these products, and to destroy them to prevent further consumption.

If you purchased any of these four McCormick Seasoning Products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access them.