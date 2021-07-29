by

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall. The recalling firm is McCormick Canada.

This product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, and may have been sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning that is packaged in 153 gram bottles. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 66200 02104 7 and the code is BB 2022 SEP 06.

This recall was triggered by the company. A similar product has been recalled in the United States, also for possible Salmonella contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more items. If this happens, the public will be notified through updated food recall warnings. The government is making sure that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning with that UPC number and best by date, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. The potential for cross-contamination with other foods and kitchen surfaces exists. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first wrapping it in foil or double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you Frank’ it for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hours to three days after exposure. These symptoms usually include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, and diarrhea that is bloody.