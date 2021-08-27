Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Trays Named in Salmonella Outbreak

by

Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto trays have been named in the Salmonella outbreak linked to Italian-style meats. At least 36 people are sick and 12 people have been hospitalized in this outbreak. The CDC update states that “Ill people reported eating Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto trays before they got sick.” The investigation is ongoing to see if more products are linked to these illnesses.

The Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto trays were sold nationwide in vacuum-sealed packages. The product can include uncured salami, prosciutto, poppy, or soppressata and has “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022. This product does not include Italian-style meats sliced at a deli.

Do not eat this product. Throw it away in a sealed container, even if some of the item was eaten and no one got sick. If you don’t know the brand of prepackaged Italian-style meats you have purchased, don’t eat it. Then, wash containers, surfaces, and any items that may have touched the product with hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.

In the last update a few days ago, the CDC said that there were two Salmonella outbreaks: one caused by Salmonella Infantis, and the other caused by Salmonella Typhimurium. The government has now combined the two outbreaks into one investigation.

Twenty-five people gave information to investigators about what they ate before they got sick. Twenty-two of those people, or 88%, reported eating a variety of Italian-style meats. Among 15 people who remembered the specific product they ate or had shopper card records showing a purchase, 14 had Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays.

No recall has been issued yet, but the CDC is advising people not to eat Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto trays with best by dates on or before February 11, 2022.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have diarrhea and a fever over 102°F, diarrhea for more than three days that isn’t improving, bloody diarrhea, so much vomiting that you can’t keep liquids down, or signs of dehydration, call your doctor.