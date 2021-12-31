Frozen Pacific Fusion Tuna Steaks Recalled For Histamines

by

Frozen Pacific Fusion tuna steaks are being recalled for elevated histamine levels, which can cause an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning. Symptoms of this reaction can include tingling and burning in the mouth, facial swelling, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms typically appear within minutes ro several hours after eating contaminated fish.

One consumer complaint triggered this recall. If these symptoms are severe, medical treatment should be sought. The recalling firm is Relish Foods of El Segundo, California.

The recalled item is Frozen Pacific Fusion Tuna Steaks that are packaged in 10 ounce containers. They were sold in Northern California and were made for sale at Save Mart Supermarkets and Lucky Stores from October 6, 2021 potentially up to December 27, 2021. the fish was sold to consumers as frozen 10 ounce tuna steaks.

The tuna steaks would be labeled with these codes and dates: Production Date : July 2021 Best Before : July 2023 R11G2821D22A D2091A. That information is on the top right corner of the individual tuna steaks packaging. Any products without those specific codes and numbers are not affected by this recall.

If you aren’t sure whether or not you purchased this product, check with the store. Relish Foods does not believe that any affected product is still available for sale.

If you did buy this fish, do not eat it. Throw it away after first double bagging it, in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.