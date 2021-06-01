Full Circle Organic Microwave Popcorn Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Glister-Mary Lee Corporation of McBride, Missouri, is recalling one lot of Full Circle Organic Microwave Popcorn Salted because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled item is Full Circle Organic Microwave Popcorn Salted, which is packaged in 9.9 ounce cartons. The best by date printed on the label is April 9, 2022 (APR 09 22 N2). The UPC number for this product is 36800-40611.

The popcorn was distributed to TOPCO Members Distribution Centers in these cities: Schenectady, New York; Chandler, Arizona; Lathrop, California; Farr West, Utah; Pembroke, New Hampshire; Milton, Pennsylvania; Byron Center, Michigan; Cheshire, Connecticut, and St. Cloud, Minnesota. The company learned about the mislabeling when they received an email from a customer warehouse.

If you bought this Full Circle Organic Microwave Popcorn and you are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw the popcorn away, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a milk allergy can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, hives, wheezing, itching or tingling feeling on the lips or in the mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue, and throat, vomiting, shortness of breath, and runny nose. Symptoms of lactose intolerance can include bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.