Gelson’s Yogurt Raisins Recalled For Possible Peanuts

Western Mixers Produce & Nut Company of Los Angeles, California is recalling Gelson’s Yogurt Raisins because it may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The product was distributed in California through retail stores during the time frame of February 4, 2021 through March 11, 2021. The recalled product is Gelson’s Yogurt Raisins packaged in 14 ounce clear plastic clamshell containers. The retailer is Gelson’s. The lot number on the package is 210330 and the sell by date printed on the label is 02/02/22.

The recall was started when the company discovered that the product that contains peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes. The company has corrected the nutritional panel and ingredient statement on their labels and is investigating along with the FDA.

If you purchased that product in that package size and with those identifying numbers, and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

An allergy to peanuts is one of the most serious. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to peanuts include hive, redness, swelling, itching in the mouth and throat, tingling of the mouth, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, and wheezing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis, a life-threatening emergency, include construction of airways, swelling of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, rapid pulse, dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should see a doctor immediately.