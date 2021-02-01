Golden Boy Custard Muffin Banana Recalled For Allergen

by

Hong Thai Foods of Brooklyn, New York is recalling Golden Boy Custard Muffin Banana because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Golden Boy Custard Muffin Banana that is sold in a 7.76 ounce/220 gram rigid clear plastic package. The UPC number printed on the label is 9555719731598, and the beat before date, printed on the bottom of the package, is 29/01/2022. This product was sold nationwide at the retail level.

This recall was started after outine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel found the presence of undeclared milk allergens.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, don’t eat it. You can either throw the product away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Lactose intolerance usually develops early in life and can go away with age, but food allergies can start at any time in life. Symptoms of a milk allergy include hives, wheezing, itching and tingling feeling around the lips and mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, and coughing or shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.