by

Gordon Choice Deli Tuna and Chicken Salads are being recalled because it contains wheat and tuna, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Even though tuna is listed in the title, it must also be declared in an allergen statement on the package. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or tuna or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reproed to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recall dproduct contains tuna salad, but it has two labels. The bottom container states Deli Chicken Salad, while the Tod lid label states Deli Style Tuna Salad. The chicken salad labeling does not declared thee wheat and tuna allergens. The product is sold refrigerated in a 4 pound white plastic tub. The consumer UPC numbers are 0 9390113900 9 on the Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna Salad lid and 0 9390113903 0 on theGordon Choice Deli Style Chicken Salad tub. The use by date is 10/16/2021, located above the barcode on the back of the containers.

This product was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and WW (may be West Virginia) at Gordon Food Service retail stores and to food service establishments.

The recall was started after the company discovered that the incorrect bottom contain had been used with the product. The company is recalling 583 cases. No other products manufactured by RMH Foods are at risk.

If you purchased Gordon Choice Deli Tuna Salad, and cannot eat tuna or wheat, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you prudcahed it for a full refund.