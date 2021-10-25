Gwillimdale Farms Onions Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

The recall of ProSource Produce onions for possible Salmonella contamination in Canada has been updated with a farm name. Gwillimdale Farms onions imported from Mexico are recalled. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency discovered this information during their investigation.

Onions imported from Mexico are linked to a Salmonella outbreak in the United States that has sickened at least 652 people. However, there have been no reported illnesses in Canada that are associated with the consumption of these onions. The recall was triggered by a recall in the U.S. by ProSource Produce LLC (ProSource Inc.) of Hailey, Idaho.

The onions were sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is all Gwillimdale Farms onions. The two pound variety (907 grams) has UPC number 6 28250 41454 7 and codes 07/09/21, 07/13/21, 07/14/21, 07/15/21, 07/16/21, 07/19/21, and 07/20/21. The two pound packages (1.36 kg) have UPC number 6 28250 41455 4 and codes 07/16/21 and 07/19/21. Finally, the five pound packages (2.27 kg) have UPC number 6 28250 41456 1 and codes 07/13/21, 07/15/21, 07/16/21, and 07/19/21.

There may be more recalls issued as the investigation proceeds. If this happens the notices will be posted at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased these onions, do not use them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. There is too much of a risk of cross-contamination between the raw onions and other foods and kitchen surfaces. You can throw the onions away in a double bagged or sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.