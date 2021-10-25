ProSource Produce Onions Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

ProSource Produce onions are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The onions are from Chihuahua, Mexico. Onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, imported by ProSource Produce LLC (ProSource Inc.), are linked to a huge Salmonella outbreak in the United States. There are no reported illnesses in Canada that are associated with the consumption of these onions.

The onions were distributed in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed nationally at the retail level. Whole raw red, yellow, and white onions are called. The onions may also have been sold in bulk or smaller packages with or without a label. They may not have the same brand or product names as described in this recall notice.

The recalled onion brand names are Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre Produce, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, RioBlue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Imperial Fresh. The onions were packaged in mesh sacks that weigh 50 pounds, 25 pounds, 10 pounds, five pounds, and two pounds; and in cartons that weigh 50 pounds, 40 pounds, 25 pounds, 10 pounds, and five pounds. The UPC numbers on these onions are variable. All products imported between July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021 are recalled.

If you bought any of these onions, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first. While Salmonella bacteria is destroyed at 165°F, there is a risk of cross-contamination between the raw onions and other foods and kitchen surfaces. You can throw the onions away in a sealed container, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these onions.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can include chills, fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and craps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate these onions and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.