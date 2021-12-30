Haifa Smoked Turbot Recall For Possible Listeria Expanded

by

The Haifa smoked turbot recall for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination that was issued on December 21, 2021 has been expanded to include more lot numbers. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this fish. The recalling firm is Haifa Smoked Fish of Jamaica, New York.

The fish was distributed to retail stores in New York and New Jersey. About 920 more pounds of the fish is being recalled.

The recalled products are al Haifa Turbot Cold Smoked packaged in 8 ounce containers. The original lot number that was recalled was 246. The lot numbers 97, 223, 299, and 321 have been added to the recall. The fish is packaged in clear plastic with a gold board that contains sliced Cold Smoked Turbo. It has a blue label with “Haifa Smoked Fish & Caviar Turbo Cold Smoked Net wt. 8 oz/228 g” on the package. The ingredients are Turbo, Salt, and Natural Wood Smoke. On the back of the board, a sticker will have the lot number.

If you purchased this product with any of those lot numbers, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard the fish. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after getting rid of this product.

If you ate this Haifa Smoked Turbo, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include a stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, and muscle aches that are sometimes preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be very careful with this pathogen, since even a mild illness can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you feel ill, see your doctor as soon as possible.