Halvana Hummus Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Sesame

by

Halvana Hummus is being recalled in Canada for sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Halvana North America Inc.

These products were sold nationally at the retail level. They include Halvana Hummus Classic Recipe, packaged in 175 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 8 81366 00221 7. Also recalled is the same brand of Hummus Green Olives, also packaged in 175 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on that label is 8 81366 00224 8. Finally, Halvana Hummus Chili-Za’tar is recalled. It is also packaged in 175 gram packages. The UPC number stamped on that label is 8 81366 00223 1. For all three products, all codes where sesame is not declared on the label are recalled. No pictures of products or their labels were included in the recall notice.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to sesame, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Food allergies can develop at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to sesame include difficulty breathing, coughing, low pulse rate, nausea, vomiting, itchiness inside the mouth, abdominal pain, and flushing in the face. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor.