HanSang Frozen Pork Dumplings Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

HanSang Frozen Pork Dumplings are being recalled for milk and coconut, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or nuts, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No adverse reactions have been reported by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these recalled items. The recalling company is Green Dining Table, Inc. of Alhambra, California.

The recalled items include:

1.5-pound plastic bag packages containing “HanSang GYOZA, PORK & VEGETABLE” and sell by dates ranging from 3.23.2023 to 7.14.2023.

1.5-pound plastic bags containing “HanSang BITE-SIZE DUMPLINGS, PORK & VEGETABLE” and sell by dates ranging from 3.23.2023 to 7.14.2023.

1.5-pound plastic bag packages containing “HanSang CRISPY DUMPLINGS, PORK & VEGETABLE” and sell by dates ranging from 3.23.2023 to 7.14.2023.

1.8-pound plastic bags that contain “ChoripDong KIMCHI DUMPLING WITH PORK” and sell by dates ranging from 3.23.2023 to 7.14.2023.

1.8-pound plastic bag packages containing “ChoripDong PORK & VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS” and sell by dates ranging from 3.23.2023 to 7.14.2023.

4.4-pound plastic bags that contain “PAIK’S NOODLE Pork and Vegetable Dumplings” and sell by dates ranging from 3.23.2023 to 7.14.2023.

These frozen pork dumpling items all have the establishment number “EST. 45556” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to wholesalers in California, New Jersey, New York, and Washington and were then further distributed to retailers. Some of these products were also exported to Canada.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant verification activities. Milk and coconut ingredients were not listed on the label as required by law. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the USDA web site.

If you are allergic to milk and/or coconut, or are lactose intolerant, and have purchased any of these HanSang frozen pork dumplings, do not eat them. You can either throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.