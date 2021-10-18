Happy Veggie World Products Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Happy Veggie World products, including Vege Chicken Breast and Vegefarm Vege Stewed Lamb Chunk are being recalled in Canada for egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling company is Global Vegetarian Foods Corp.

These products were distributed in Alberta and British Columbia and may have been sold nationally at the consumer level. The recalled products include Happy Veggie World Vege Chicken Breast in 4 piece containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 131218. All codes where egg is not declared on the label are recalled. Also recalled is Vegefarm Vege Stewed Lamb Chunk that is sold in 3000 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 4 713224 372285. All codes where egg is not declared on the label are recalled. You can see pictures of product packages at the CFIA web site.

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If the happens, the public will be notified through warnings on the CFIA web site. The government is making sure that these products are removed from store shelves.

If you purchased either of these Happy Veggie World products and are allergic to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.