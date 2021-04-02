Harris Teeter Cookies and Creme Cake Recalled For Undeclared Hazelnuts

by

Rise Baking Company of York, Pennsylvania is recalling Harris Teeter Cookies and Creme Cake and Dawn Foods Products Vanilla Bean Waterfall Cake because those products contain hazelnuts, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts or tree nuts could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled cakes were sold nationwide in retail stores. The Harris Teeter Cookies and Creme Cake is an 8-inch 3-layer cake, packaged in a 48 ounce, clear plastic package. The Dawn Food Products Vanilla Bean Waterfall Cake is a 7-inch 2-layer cake that is packaged in a 35 ounce, clear plastic package. Retail stores place the use by dates on the package.

The Cookies and Creme Cake is marked on the top with these lot numbers: Y0356 2 1001686863, YOR 1007 1 1001718406, YOR 1034 1 1001755913, YOR 1034 1 1001755914, and YOR 1035 1 1001755914. The Vanilla Bean Waterfall Cake is marked on the top with these lot numbers: Y0189 1 1001552111 and Y0230 1 1001586399. You can see pictures of the recalled cakes at the FDA web site.

This recall was triggered when the company found that the cakes were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of hazelnuts. An investigation revealed that a change in raw material under previous production ownership was not introduced into the company’s ingredient review process. The company has suspended production of these cakes until further notice until the issue is resolved.

If you purchased either of these cakes and you are allergic to hazelnuts, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the cakes away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.