Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Cakes Recalled For Undeclared Hazelnut

by

Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market cakes are being recalled because they may contain hazelnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the package. Tree nuts are one of the eight major food allergens the FDA requires food companies to list on labels. Anyone who is allergic to that nut could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported.

The recalled items include Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market 8-inch three-layer Cookies & Creme cake, with UPC number 0007203695224; the same brand of Cookies & Creme cake halves, with UPC number 0007203695846; and the same brand of Cookies & Creme cake slices with UPC number 0007203695862.

Harris Teeter was notified by its supplier, Rise Baking Company, about this issue of undeclared allergens. These items have been removed from store shelves.

Harris Teeter is using transactional data to identify shoppers who may have bought this product. Of the nearly 29000 transactions which occurred within the recall timeframe, Harris Teeter has made contact with 27,317 shoppers by phone and/or email using loyalty card data.

If you bought any of these cakes and are allergic to hazelnuts, or tree nuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction to hazelnuts include hives and eczema, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, wheezing, coughing, swelling of the lips, tongue, or face, burning in the mouth and throat, and anaphylaxis. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.