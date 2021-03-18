Heal the World Hand Sanitizer Recalled Because it Resembles Water Bottle

by

PNHC, LLC, doing business as Heal the World, is voluntarily recalling all lots of Heal the World hand sanitizer packaged in 9.6 ounce containers because they resemble water bottles. This poses a risk of ingesting and alcohol toxicity. The recall does not affect any other hand sanitizer products from PNHC, LLC, and/or Heal the World. There have been no reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date and no complaints have been received either.

The recalled product is Heal the World hand sanitizer that is packaged in 9.6 fluid ounce containers (285 ml). The NDC number on the product label is 73333-285-01, and the lot numbers are SAA21, SAA24, SAA27, SAA22, SAA23, SAA29, SAA26, SAA28, SAA25, SAA32, SAA55, SAA56, SAA44, and SAA60.

This product is intended for topical applications only to help reduce bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. The product was distributed nationwide to selected retailers.

Symptoms of alcohol toxicity can range from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, and drowsiness to a coma, which can be fatal. Also, ingesting alcohol can affect the bran and cause impaired driving or risk when operating heavy machinery. Ingesting alcohol by people who are addicted can interfere with maintaining abstinence.

This product is not available for purchase and has not been available for several months, but if a consumer has bought Heal the World hand sanitizer in 9.6 ounce bottles with those numbers listed above, they should throw it away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access it. Or they can also take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Any adverse reactions should be reported to your doctor. You can then notify the FDA using the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.