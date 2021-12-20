Health Alert For Trader Ming’s Chicken and Vegetable Wonton Soup

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Trader Ming’s CHIcken and Wonton Soup because it may contain shrimp and pork that are not declared on the label. A recall was not requested because this product is most likely no longer available for consumers to purchase. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Fortune Avenue Foods.

The recalled product was produced on November 18, 2021. It is 10.75-ounce containers of Trader Ming’s Chicken and Vegetable Wonton Soup. It is sold frozen. The lot code on the label is 31FA322 that is on the side of the package. The establishment number “EST. P-18823” is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The soup was distributed to retail stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that shrimp and pork were in the bowls that were labeled as chicken and vegetable wonton soup. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ home freezers.

Check your freezer to see if you purcahed this product. If you have it, and are allergic to shrimp or can’t eat pork, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you have experienced any type of allergic reaction after eating this soup, contact your doctor. Food allergies can develop at any time during the lifespan with no warning.