Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100’s Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Jolly Time Kettle Corn is recalling Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100’s because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant may have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled products have been regionally distributed in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The popcorn was distributed to Associated Food Stores in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming; to Independent Stores in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming; to Dillton Stores in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska; to Fareway Stores in the Sergeant Bluff location in Iowa only; to Ralphs in California; and to Theisen Supply Inc. in Iowa and Wisconsin. It was not distributed to any other states. No other Jolly Time Pop Corn products, sizes, or flavors are recalled.

The recalled product is Jolly Time Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100’s packaged in four count packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 2819000141, and the production code is 1025 (time) 3&4. The best by date stamped on the product is January 25, 2022.

The recall was started by the company when they were notified by a customer that certain cartons of Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count) were inadvertently filled with another flavor of popcorn that potentially exposed consumers to milk.

If you are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, and have purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.