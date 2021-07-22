Hepatitis A in Applebee’s Restaurant Employee in Montgomery, AL

by

Hepatitis A in Applebee’s restaurant employee in Montgomery, Alabama has been diagnosed, according to a notice by the Alabama Public Health Department. That restaurant is located at 3195 Taylor Road in Montgomery. The restaurant was closed for a day of cleaning out of an abundance of caution, and had no violations during a recent environmental inspection.

Anyone who ate food at that restaurant, whether it was dine-in, delivery, or pickup, from July 8, 2021 through July 16, 2021 may have been exposed to the virus. All of those patrons are eligible for a hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccination. That vaccine is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure, so anyone who ate there on July 8, 2021 needs to get the shot today.

You can get the vaccine from your doctors office or pharmacy. You can contact the Montgomery County Health Department about getting the vaccine as soon as possible.

The symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, loss of appetite, stomach and abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, clay colored stools, dark urine, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the eyes and skin. Symptoms usually start within 15 to 50 days. And people are infectious for two full weeks before they even know they are sick, which is one way the virus spreads so easily.

The best way to prevent this illness is to get vaccinated. People should also not go to school or to work, especially in the healthcare and restaurant industries, if they are sick, particularly with a diarrheal illness. Also, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom and before preparing food for anyone.