Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping is being voluntarily recalled for almonds, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling company is the Hershey Company.

The recalled product was shipped and sold nationwide between April 15 and May 3, 2021. Any Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products that were bought before April 15, 2020 are not included in this recall. No other Shell Topping flavor of products distributed by Hershey are included in this recall.

The recalled product is Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping that is packaged in a 7.25-ounce (205 gram) bottle. The UPC number printed on the label is 346000. And the product code is 25JSAS1. There are a total of 1,700 bottles that were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping that is made with almonds instead of the chocolate topping.

Hershey has told all of its retailers to remove this product from their store shelves. This situation happened because of an isolated error at a contract manufacturing facility. Hershey has taken steps to prevent recurrence of this problem.

If you purchased Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping after April 15, 2021 with those numbers printed on the product label, and are allergic to almonds or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you punched it for a full refund.