IKEA Bowls Plates and Mugs Recalled For Burn Hazard

IKEA bowls plates and mugs are being recalled for a possible burn hazard, according to a notice on the Consumer Products Safety Commission recall page. These products can become brittle and break, which can cause hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard.

There are 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. There was one incident reported in the U.S., which did not cause an injury. Most of the injuries were burns that were caused by hot contents leaking out of the containers. About 148,000 of these products were sold in the United States, and about 11,40 were sold in Canada.

The products were sold at IKEA store nationwide and online at the IKEA web site. They were available fo purchase from August 2019 to May 2021 for between $4 and $12. The importer is IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland. These items were manufactured in Taiwan. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CPSC web site.

The recalled items are HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs that are made from PLA (Polylactic acid or polylactide) material that is from renewable sources. These IKEA bowls plates and mugs were sold in a variety of colors, including yellow, blue, and pink. The article name (HEROISK and TALRIKA), the supplier number of 23348, and “Made in Taiwan” and “PLA” are molded into the bottom of each item.

If you purchased any of these products, stop using them immediately. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.