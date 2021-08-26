Jimbo’s Bloody Mary Mix Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Jimbo’s Bloody Mary Mix is being recalled because it contains soy and wheat, two of the major food allergens, as well as sulfites, that some people are sensitive to. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling company is Jimbo’s Kitchen, doing business as New England Cupboard.

The mix was made from 8/23/2019 (August 23, 2019) until o8/23/2021 (August 23, 2021), and sold during that time frame as well. It was distributed in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Minnesota to local retail, boutique, and mom and pop stores. It was also sold to wholesale distributors.

The recalled item is Jimbo’s Bloody Mary Mix that is packaged in a 4-inch by 6-inch stand up plastic resealable pouch with the words “Jimbo’s Bloody Mary Mix” and a picture of a Bloody Mary drink on the front. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 7 87562 00099 9.

On the back label, the ingredients list for Worcestershire Powder did not have all of the sub-ingredients listed (such as corn syrup solids, salt, caramel color, garlic, sugar, spices, soy sauce solids (naturally fermented wheat and soybeans, salt, maltodextrin, caramel color), palm oil, tamarind, natural flavors, sulfiting agents). This was discovered during an FDA inspection.

If you purchased this product and you cannot eat wheat, soy, or sulfites, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.