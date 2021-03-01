J&J Salads and Wraps Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

J&J salads and wraps are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Some products from the same company that are regulated by the FDA are also being recalled. These USDA regulated products are ready to eat. There is zero tolerance for Listeria monocytogenes contamination in RTE items. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date due to the consumption of these products.

The fully cooked, not shelf stable items were made and packaged on February 23, 2021. The sell by dates on all of these items is February 28, 2021 that is printed on the packaging label. These are the recalled items:

9 ounce plastic containers of “COBB SALAD” on the product label.

10 ounce plastic containers of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato Wrap” on the label.

10 ounce plastic containers of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Turkey Ranch Club Wrap” on the label.

10 ounce plastic containers of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Chicken Caesar Wrap” on the label.

12 ounce plastic containers of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Southwest Style Chicken Salad” on the label.

12 ounce plastic containers of “Southwest Style Chicken Salad” on the label.

These items all have the establishment number “EST. 38450” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

USDA is concerned that some of these products may still be in consumers’ home refrigerators. Check your fridge carefully to see if you have any of these J&J salads and wraps. If you do, do not eat them. Throw them away after first sealing the product in another container or double bagging it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

After discarding the product, clean your fridge with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after touching the recalled products.

If you ate any of these items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include muscle aches, high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be especially wary of this infection, since it can cause miscarriage and stillbirth even if the woman is only mildly ill with flu-like symptoms. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.