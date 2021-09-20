Joy Coriander Chutney Recalled For Undeclared Coconut, Yellow #5

by

Joy Coriander Chutney is being recalled for sulfites, coconut, and FD&C Yellow #5 that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Joy Gourmet Foods LLC.

The chutney was distributed in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania in retail stores. The recalled product is Joy Coriander Chutney that is packaged in 8 ounce bottles. The best by date on the label is 07302022 (July 30, 2022), and the barcode is 680617 60402. The batch code is 0728. The product code is on the front of the bottle.

The recall wa started after a routine inspection by an FDA food inspector found that the product contained sulfites, coconut, and FD&C Yellow #5, a food color, and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal their presence as required by law.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to any of the undeclared allergens, do not eat it. You can throw it away after first double bagging it, in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can start at any time during the lifespan with no warning. Typical symptoms of food allergies can include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, hives, skin itching, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. More serious symptoms that necessitate medical help include swelling of the throat, difficulty breathing, and shock.