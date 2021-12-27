Joy’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix Recalled For Allergens Soy and Fish

by

Joy’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix being being recalled because it may contain soy and fish, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Joy’s International Foods of Melbourne, Florida.

The product was distributed at these venues: the Sunshine Shop in Cocoa Village, Florida; at the Brownwood farmers market in Brownwood, Florida; at the New Smyrna farmers market in New Smyrna, Florida; at the Ocala farmers market in Ocala, Florida; and at Indian Rocks Beach in Florida. The recalled item is Joy’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix that is packaged in tall 24 ounce bottles. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 1 8132300064 6 and the best by date is 08-18-2023.

The recall was started after the FDA found that product containing soy and fish was distributed in packaging that did not reveal their presence. The problem was caused by the company receiving a substitute to the Worcestershire sauce that was used before due to supply chain failure.

If you bought this product and are allergic to soy and/or fish, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Food allergies can appear at any time during the lifespan with no warning. Symptoms of a soy allergy can include tingling in the mouth, hives, and itching. Symptoms of an allergy to finfish include his, swelling of the lips, tingling of the mouth and throat, itchy skin, rash, digestive problems, and tightening of the throat.