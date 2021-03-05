Kareem Chef Tahina Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Kareem Mart of Garden City, Michigan is recalling Kareem Chef Tahina because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to date to the company in connection with this problem.

The Kareem Chef Tahina is packaged in 1 pound and 2 pound plastic jars, and in 10 kilogram metal cans and is called “Tahina” food treats. The product was distributed in Mediterranean stores in Michigan and in Chicago, Illinois between April, 2020 and October, 2020. Only one lot of the product was distributed. The expiration date on these products is 07-01-2022.

The recall was issued after the Salmonella contamination was discovered during routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The company has stopped production of the product while they and the FDA investigate to try to find the source of the problem.

If you purchased Kareem Chef Tahina in any size, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. You can also send the return receipt and product purchase date to the company for a refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start 6 to 72 hours after consumption of a contaminated product. These symptoms include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea that can be bloody. Complications from this infection can be more serious in the elderly, young children, and people with chronic illness or compromised immune systems. If you do experience these symptoms, see your doctor.