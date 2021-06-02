Kroger Chicken Street Taco Kits Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

The Kroger Company is voluntarily recalling its Kroger Chicken Street Taco Kit because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. These kits contain Chipotle Crema Sauce made by Reser’s Fine Foods that contain undeclared egg. That means that anyone who is allergic to or severely sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The Kroger Chicken Street Taco Kit was sold in deli cases in black plastic trays that have clear plastic lids. The UPC number on the label is 41573-71252. Only product purchased before May 25, 2020 is subject to this recall. All of these products were pulled from the company’s store deli cases on May 22, 2021 and relaunched on May 27, 2021 with the correct labels.

The taco kits were distributed under a variety of banner names in these states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. If you aren’t sure whether or not you purchased this product, contact your grocer.

If you are allergic to egg and purchased the taco kit before May 25, 2021, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.