La Bella Contadina Burrata Nadi Bufala Cheese Recalled For Listeria

La Bella Contadina Burrata Nadi Bufala Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. This product was sold in Quebec at the retail level. The recalling company is Fruiterie Milano Inc.

The recalled product is La Bella Contadina Burrata Nadi con latte di bufala cheese (cheese made from buffalo milk). The cheese is packaged in 200 gram containers, and the UPC number stamped on the label is 8 032891 701270. The codes on the product are 21/07/21 L21175.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead tot he recall of more products. If this happens, these recalls will be posted on the CFIA’s food recall page. The CFIA is also ensuring that the company is removing this product from store shelves.

If you purchased the product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. You can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund, or you can throw it away in a double sealed packaged inside a secure trash can.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the cheese.

If you ate any of this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms include severe headache, high fever, muscle aches, stiff neck that are sometimes preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth with this infection, even though their illness is very mild. If you do feel ill, call your doctor as soon as possible.