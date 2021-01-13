Lavva Blueberry Yogurt Recalled For Possible Mold Contamination

by

Lavva Blueberry Yogurt is being voluntarily recalled for possible mold contamination out of an abundance of caution. EVR Foods is issuing the recall for the 5.3 ounce size of Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt with a specific expiration date. The yogurt was manufactured in a facility in Norwich, New York.

The recalled product is Lavva Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt with expiration date 2/21/21 stamped on the container. The yogurt is packaged in a 5.3 ounce colorful plastic cup with a foil lid. The lot number for this yogurt is 022121 on the bottom of the cup.

Recent testing indicates a possible mold contamination even though the SKU and date code clear strict quality assurance protocols, testing found the problem. No other Lavva products are affected by this recall. Only one date code is linked to the recall.

The yogurt was distributed to retail stores nationwide. If you purchased this Lavva Blueberry Yogurt, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t get to it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Mold in food can cause illness, most often allergic reactions or respiratory problems. Some molds produce mycotoxins that can make people sick. When a food has mold on the surface, the spores have already invaded the food. Mycotoxins are often in the spores but may also spread throughout the food. Mold grows best in warm, humid conditions but can also grow at refrigerator temps. Most mold can survive in foods high in sugar and salt and in acidic foods.