Little Debbie Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Recalled For Allergen

Little Debbie Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies are being recalled because they contain pecans, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. Twenty-five cases are recalled. The recalling company is McKee Foods of Collegedale, Tennessee.

This recall does not affect Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars or any other Little Debbie Products. The recalled product is Little Debbie Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies. The cookies are sold in individual bags with a product weight of 2.5 ounces. The only products covered by this recall have best by dates of December 24 and December 25, 2021.

They were distributed through retail store isn these cities: Jackson, Columbia, Somerset, and surrounding areas in Kentucky; High Point, Greensboro, Asheville, Clemmons, and surrounding areas in North Carolina; and Sweetwater, Jackson, Piney Flats, Lebanon, Powell Crossroad, Knoxville, Maryville, Clarksville, Morristown, Crossville, Nashville, Collegedale, and surrounding areas in Tennessee.

The recall was issued when the company discovered that product containing pecans was included in packaging that didn’t reveal the presence of the allergen. The problem was a breakdown in the production process of the contract manufacture that makes and packages the product for McKee Foods.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to pecans, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.