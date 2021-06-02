Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese Recall For Listeria Expanded

by

The recall of Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been expanded to include two Little Hatches Queso Dip products. The items were also sold in more locations too. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled products include Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese with UPC number 63818396147, Little Hatches Queso Dip with UPC number 638183961496, and Little Hatches Spicy Queso Dip with UPC number 7051005091000. These products are in 13.5 ounce clear plastic packages. They were sold in Whole Foods in the Rocky Mountain Region, and the Denver metro area for Natural Grocers. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was issued after the FDA found the pathogen in all of these products during routine testing. If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away after first double bagging them and putting them into a secure garbage can with a tight lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Its a good idea to clean out your refrigerator after you discard these products to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria can grow at temperatures below 40°F and freezing does not kill it. Use 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach in 1 gallon of warm water. Remove everything, wipe down the shelves and walls, then wipe down the packaged products. Rinse everything, dry, then replace the items. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis. Most people start feeling ill within a couple of weeks, but it can take as long as 70 days for symptoms to appear. Symptoms include a stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth and miscarriage with listeriosis, but their illness is similar to a mild case of the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.