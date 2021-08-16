Mai Cuisine Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll Recalled For Salmonella

by

Mai Cuisine Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This product is being recalled as a secondary recall after Avanti Frozen Foods expanded their recall last week. Avanti Frozen Foods fully cooked frozen shrimp is linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 9 people. However, no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this particular product. The recalling company is Mai Cuisine Inc.

There are 67 packs of 12 piece Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll WR that were purchased in the state of California only. The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels stating the product name, ingredients, and best by date. The Hand-Crafted dates on the product are 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021. The best by dates are 8/13/2021 and 8/14/2021. The UPC number printed on the label is 8 4003140626 2.

This item was sold from Mai Sushi counters inside Target stores in northern California in 16 locations. You can see the long list of locations, along with the addresses, at the FDA web site.

One lot of Avanti Frozen Foods frozen shrimp were received by Mai Sushi at some of the company’s California locations. The products do have a shelf life of one day, and are intended to be eaten immediately after purchase. But the company is initiating this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

If you still have this product in your home, do not eat it and throw it away immediately, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it. If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor and tell him or her about this recall.