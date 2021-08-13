Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake Recalled For Peanuts

by

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake is being recalled for peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The cake is sold at certain Walmart stores. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Jimmy’s Cookies LLC.

The cake was sold in Walmart stores in their bakeries. It was sold in these states: Alabama, Arkansa, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The recalled product is Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake that has the lot number 1133. It’s packaged in a 12 inch by 12 inch container with a clear lid and a black and gold diamond label. The lot namer is printed on black ink on the top of the package. The UPC number that is stamped on this product is 0074736651210.

The recall was initiated because the company discovered that the product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s processes.

If you purchased this cake and are allergic to peanuts do not eat it. You can throw the cake away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.