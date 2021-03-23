Mindo Chocolate Coffee Toffee Chocolate Recalled For Milk Allergen

by

Mindo Chocolate Makers of Dexter, Michigan is recalling Mindo Chocolate Toffee Coffee Chocolate Bar because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to date to the company in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Mindo Chocolate Coffee Toffee Chocolate Bar that is sold in 75 gram (2.65 ounce) packages. It was sold primarily in the state of Michigan in retail stores and through online orders. The bar is in a white paper wrapper and is labeled with Lot Numbers 190310 through 210310.

The recall was begun after the company found that the mislabeled product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging process. Distribution of this product has been suspended until the company and the FDA are sure the problem has been corrected.

If you purchased this product with labels that do not say “contains milk” or do not have milk stated in the ingredients, and can’t consume milk, don’t eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of a milk allergy include hives, wheezing, itching or tingling around the lips or mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, coughing and shortness of breath, and vomiting. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include diarrhea, nausea, abdominal cramps, bloating, and gas.