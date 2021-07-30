More Cahill Farm Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

More Cahill Farm Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The original recall, issued on July 28, was for cheese sold at Whole Foods. The recalling firm is Cahill’s Farm Cheese, Ireland.

There are 33 batches of cheese included in this recall, numbered consecutively from 21109 to 21141. The batch code can be found on the outer case label and on the back of the pack label.

The recalled items include Deli Wheel, 5 pound wheel/1.1 kg half moon, with Batch Codes 21109-21141 (inclusive). This item is sold to retail for cutting and repackaging as well as to foodservice establishments. Also recalled is Cahill’s Original Irish Porter Cheese in 5 pound wheels with the same batch codes, Cahill’s Irish Whisky Cheese, also with the same batch codes, and Cahill’s Wine Cheese. Lidl Preferred Selection – Irish Stout Cheddar in 7 ounce packages is recalled. The Batch Codes are also 21109 – 21141 inclusive. Finally, Lidl Preferred Selection – Red Wine Cheddar is recalled, also packaged in 7 ounce containers. You can see pictures of products labels at the FDA web site.

Routine testing picked up positives of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The company’s investigation identified a single piece of equipment in their facility as the potential source of the issue. That equipment was immediately removed from the production line. All products manufactured since have been tested “fully clear.”

If you purchased any of these items, you can throw it away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.