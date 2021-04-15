Mr. Goodtime Bunny Is Being Recalled For Undeclared Almonds

by

Lake Champlain Chocolates is issuing a public alert and a voluntary recall on a mislabeled product called Mr. Goodtime Bunny because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds who eats this product could have a serious allergic reaction. No injuries or illnesses or reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this candy item.

This product was sold in sixteen retail outlets in nine states, through the company’s website, and in the company’s retail store which is located at 750 Pine Street in Burlington, Vermont. The states where the candy was sold include California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia. The retailers were not named in the recall notice.

Only consumers who purchased a bunny that looks like this image with the corresponding label are affected by this recall. The Mr. Goodtime Bunny candy has a best by date of November 20, 2021 (11/20/21) and may have been purchased between February 22, 2021 to March 25, 2021. The Country Bunny Basket might contain this candy.

A consumer reported that the product contained almonds. You can see pictures of the chocolate candy and the basket at the FDA web site.

If you purchased the product and are allergic to almonds, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can either throw the candy away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place where you purchased it for a full refund. Or you can request a replacement from the company.