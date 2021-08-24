Mr. Porky Original Scratchings Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Mr. Porky Original Scratchings is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Morgan Williams International Inc.

The scratchings (pork rinds) were sold nationally at the consumer level. The recalled product is Mr. Pork Original Scratchings (cooked seasoned pork rind). The product was sold in 65 gram packages. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 5 010052 112700. All best before dates up to and including 19 FEB 22 (February 19, 2022) are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has launched a food safety investigation, which may cause the recall of more products. If this happens the notices will be published on the CFIA web site. And the CFIA is ensuring that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Check to see if you have this recalled item in your home. If you did buy Mr. Porky Original Scratchings, do not eat it. You can throw it away after first wrapping it in foil or double bagging it. Put it into a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t get to it. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.