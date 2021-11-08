Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds Broccoli Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds Broccoli is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The seeds were sold at the consumer level nationally, and were also sold through the internet. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The product may have been sold to consumers, and was sold to companies that process and/or repackage the seeds.

The recalled product is Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds Broccoli variety. The 1 kilogram package, with no UPC number and code B0L, may have been sold to consumers. The same product, in 5 kilogram packages, also with no UPC number and code B0L, was sold to companies that process and/or repackage the seeds. The 10 kilogram package, with no UPC number and code B0L, was also sold to companies. Finally, the 25 kilogram package, with no UPC number and code B0L, was sold to companies.

Consumers should not use this product. Retailers, distributors, and manufacturers should not use, repackage, or sell this product. The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation. More recalls may be issued as a result of this investigation; if so, the public will be informed through food recall warnings. The CFIA is making sure that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased these seeds, do not use them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. You should wash your hands with soap and water after handling this item.