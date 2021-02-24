National Presto Indoor Electric Smokers Recalled For Electric Shock Hazard

by

National Presto Indoor Electric Smokers are being recalled for a possible electric shock hazard, according to a notice posted at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site. The firm has received reports that the smokers are tripping circuit breakers and outlets. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The recall is for all units of the National Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with Model Numbers 0601304 or 0601405. The model number is on a sticker that is located on the underside of the smoker. The word “Presto” is on the top of the digital display on the side of each unit. The smokers were sold in both black stainless steel and camouflage finishes. These smokers prepare smoked meat, fish, and vegetables The UPC numbers 075741060132 and 075741060149 are printed on the packaging. You can see the picture of the smoker in camouflage style at the CPSC web site.

These smokers were sold at Shopko, Sears, Kmart, Belk, Veterans Canteen Store, and other home appliance stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Kohls.com, and Walmart.com, as well as other online websites from June 2018 through December 2020 for between $70 and $110. The smokers were imported by National Presto Industries Inc. of Eau Claire, Wisconsin and they were manufactured in China.

If you purchased this item, immediately unplug it and stop using it. You can contact the firm directly to get return instructions, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.