Natural Delight Collection Dried Apricots Recalled For Sulfites

Natural Delight Collection dried apricots are being recalled for sulfites that are not declared on the label. Anyone who has a severe sensitivity to sulfites could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is ILG International Trading, Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled product is Natural Delight collection dried apricots that are a product of Uzbekistan. The apricots were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The recalled product is packaged in a 17 ounce (500 gram) cardboard box that is marked with a best before date of 03/30/2022 (March 30, 2022). The product UPC number that is printed on the label is 811579000533.

The recall was triggered after routine sampling of this product by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving can cause severe reactions in some people with asthma, and can cause anaphylactic shock. The Natural Delight Collection dried apricots had 23.49 milligrams of sulfites per serving.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw the apricots away after first double bagging them, in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.