Natural Way Almond Butter Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

Natural Way of Fayetteville, Arkansa, is recalling Natural Way Almond Butter because it may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled item was sold nationwide in retail stores and also through mail order. The potential for peanut contamination was noticed after a customer notified the company that peanut butter was mislabeled as almond butter.

The recalled product is Natural Way Almond Butter that is packed into 16 ounce plastic jars. The lot number of 505721 is stamped on the bottom of the jar. The UPC number printed on the product label is 850001775175.

If you purchased this product, with that UPC number and lot number, and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the jar away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t get to it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan, although peanut allergies usually begin at a young age. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to peanuts can very from mild to severe. Early mild symptoms include itching or tingling in the mouth, lips, tongue, and throat; tightening of the throat; runny nose; and skin reactions, such as hives, itching, redness, or swelling. More serious symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting, wheezing or shortness of breath, swelling of the throat that makes it hard to breathe, rapid pulse, and dizziness or lightheadedness. Constriction of airways and a drop in blood pressure constitute a medical emergency.