Nature’s Heart Trail Mix Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

Nature’s Heart Trail Mix in four flavors is being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product.

Two mild reactions were reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. No severe reactions or hospitalizations have been reported. The recalling company is Nestle Professional of Solon, Ohio. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled items are Nature’s Heart Superfood Trail Mix in 1.5 ounce packages. The pouch UPC number is 050000211944 and the case UPC number is 050000618569. The batch numbers are 1083T353T2, 1084T353T2, 1085T353T2, 1086T353T2, 1088T353T2, and 1089T353T2 with best by date DEC 2021, and 1200T353T3 with best by date APR 2022.

Nature’s Heart Toasted Coconut Chips in 1.5 ounce packages is recalled. The pouch UPC number is 050000695454 and the case UPC number is 050000695454; the batch numbers are 1120T353T2 with best by date JAN 2022; 1121T353T2, 1123T353T2, and 1124T353T2 with best by date FEB 2022; and 1197T353T3 with best by date APR 2022.

Nature’s Heart Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix in 1.5 ounce packages is recalled. The pouch UPC number is 050000891450 and the case UPC number is 050000692514. The batch codes are 1089T353T2 and 1090T353T2 with best by date DEC 2022, and 1091T353T2 with best by date JAN 2022.

Finally, Nature’s Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix in 1.5 ounce packages is recalled. The pouch UPC number is 050000867967 and the case UPC number is 050000948758. The batch numbers are 1096T353T2 and 1097T353T2 with best by date JAN 2022; and 1140T353T2, 1141T353T2, 1144T353T2, and 1145T353T2 with best by date FEB 2022.

The consumers who experienced mild allergic reactions ate the Nature’s Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix. None of the products contain peanuts, and peanuts are not identified as an allergen on the package. The company is investigating to see if some products may have been inadvertently contaminated with peanuts while they were manufactured.

If you purchased any of these Nature’s Heart Trail Mix products and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase.