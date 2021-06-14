New World Organic Hemp Butter Raw Recalled For Allergen

by

New World Organic Hemp Butter Raw is being recalled in Canada for cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to that ingredient could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state if any reactions have been reported to the company to date, but these types of recall notices indicate that there have not been. The recalling company is New World Natural Foods Inc.

The recalled product is New World Organic Hemp Butter – Raw, which is packaged into 250 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 59443 40147 9. And the lot number stamped on the product is 201131. The best before date for this product is September 30, 2021. It was sold in Alberta, British Ontario, and Quebec at the retail level.

If you bought this product and are allergic to cashews, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of an allergy to cashews, or tree nuts, can appear at any time during the lifespan without warning, which is true of all food allergies. Symptoms of a tree nut allergy can include hives, swelling of the lips, tingling of the tongue and mouth, itchy skin and a rash, runny nose, tightening of the throat, and digestive symptoms, which may include cramps, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting.