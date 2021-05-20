by

A norovirus outbreak at Gerry’s Donuts in Ellington, Connecticut has sickened an undetermined number of people, according to a press release issued by the Connecticut Department of Public Health. That agency is collaborating with the North Central District Health Department and the State Laboratory to investigate this outbreak. This is the second norovirus outbreak reported to the health department so far in 2021.

The illnesses have been confirmed through lab tests to be caused by norovirus, a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. On May 14, 2021, the North Central District Health Department issued a warning to consumers, telling them to not eat products from that restaurant. That press release stated that they have had “several reports” of gastrointestinal illness from people who recently eat donuts and other products from that establishment. Gerry’s Donuts closed while officials investigated the outbreak.

The outbreak involved multiple persons from different towns. The press release did not state the exact number of patients, illness onset dates, or whether anyone was hospitalized. The press release speculated that there may have been person-to-person transmission in the community.

The symptoms of a norovirus infection, which sicken almost 700 million people worldwide every year, include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and body aches. These symptoms usually start 12 to 48 hours after infection. Dehydration is the mosts serious complication that can occur with this infection. Most people recover without medical attention.

The best way to protect against this infection is to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom and before preparing food and eating. Stay home from work or school if you are sick, especially with a diarrheal illness. And never prepare food for other people if you are sick.