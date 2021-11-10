Nutracap Dietary Supplements Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Nutracap dietary supplements, including the brands Boba Origin, Etedream, RAW, Steel, and Vital Force, are being recalled for the allergens wheat, milk, soy, and coconut that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, including people who have lactose intolerance or celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat them. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported by the company to date.

These Nutracap dietary supplements were shipped to Alabama, California, Florida, and Texas from June 4, 2020 though October 1, 2021. During an FDA inspection on November 4, 2021, the firm was notified that their labels did not disclose the presence of these allergens on some of their products. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled items include Boba Origin 100% Whey Protein Isolate in flavor Brown Sugar Milk Tea. That product has undeclared milk and soy. It is packaged in 1 gallon plastic containers with lot number 2106263 and expiration date 07/2023. Also recalled is Etedream Etegrow ISO in Snicker Doodle flavor, with undeclared milk. It is sold in 2 gallon plastic jars and has lot number 2106002 and expiration date 06/2023.

RAW Vegan Protein in Peanut Butter flavor is recalled, because it has undeclared coconut. It is sold in 1 gallon plastic jars. You can see the long list of lot numbers and associated expiration dates at the FDA web site. Steel Veg-Pro in Cookies & Creme flavor is recalled; it has undeclared wheat. It is sold in a 64 ounce plastic jar. You can also see the long list of lot numbers and associated expiration dates at the FDA web site.

Vital Force PureISO in Milk Chocolate Cocoa is recalled; that product has undeclared milk. It is sold in 1 gallon plastic jars and has the lot number 2108191 and expiration date 09/2023. Finally, Vital Force PureISO in Creamy Peanut Butter Vanilla flavor is recalled; it has undeclared milk and is sold in 1 gallon plastic jars. The lot number is 2109068 and the expiration date is 09/2023. You can find lot numbers and expiration dates on the bottom of each container.

If you bought any of those Nutracap dietary supplements and can’t eat the respective allergens, you can either throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.