Old Souls Farms Leafy Greens Recalled For Possible Listeria

Old Souls Farms leafy greens are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These items were grown in greenhouses. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

The recalled Old Souls Farms leafy greens products include clamshell packaged products that are in the sizes of 1 ounce, 4 ounce, and 5 ounce. The clamshell greenhouse product lot codes are 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 201, 202, and 203. These lot codes and best by dates are on the bottom of the clamshell. The expiration dates for all Arugula, Finstar, Green Bibb, Romaine, and Spring Mix items are 7/23/2021, 7/24/2021, 7/25/2021, 7/26/2021, 7/27/2021, 7/29/2021, and 7/30/2021. The Basil expiration dates are 7/20/2021, 7/21/2021, 7/22/2021, 7/23/2021, 7/24/2021, 7/26/2021, and 7/27/2021.

These items were also sold in bulk sizes of 1 to 25 pound clear bags. The lot dates of the bulk products are: Arugula (02)06.04.2021.AR., (02)06.08.2021.AR., (02)06.09.2021.AR, (02)06.10.2021.AR., and (02)06.11.2021.AR. The Basil dates are (02)05.28.2021.BS., (02)05.31.2021.BS., (02)06.01.2021.BS, (02)06.02.2021.BS., (02)06.03.2021.BS., (02)06.04.2021.BS, and (02)06.07.2021.BS. The Finstar date are (03)05.25.2021.FS and (03)05.27.2021.FS. The Green Bibb dates are (03)05.21.2021.GB, (03)05.24.2021.GB., (03)05.25.2021.GB., (03)05.26.2021.GB, (03)05.27.2021.GB., and (03)05.31.2021.GB. Romaine dates are (01)05.21.2021.ROM., (01)05.24.2021.ROM (01)05.25.2021.ROM., (01)05.26.2021.ROM, (01)05.27.2021.ROM., and (01)05.31.2021.ROM. Finally, the Spring Mix dates are (03)05.21.2021.SM., (03)05.24.2021.SM, (03)05.25.2021.SM., (03)05.26.2021.SM., (03)05.27.2021.SM, and (02)05.31.2021.SM.

The postiive test for Listeria monocytogenes was from a routine facility test of rainwater holding tanks in the greenhouse facility as well as testing from a customer who received contaminated basil. Multiple samples of all products has been completed, and the company has determined that the positive product test was an isolated event. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or you can take the item back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens.

If you ate any of these Old Soul Farms leafy greens, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes for the next 70 days. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, diarrhea, and nausea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth and miscarriage even though their illness is mild. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.