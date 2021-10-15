One Person Has Died in Famous Anthony’s Hepatitis A Virginia Outbreak

by

One person has died in Famous Anthony’s hepatitis A outbreak, as reported by several news outlets. That person had been hospitalized with complications from this infection. The patient allegedly had underlying medical conditions. No further information will be released about this person because of patient privacy and respect for the family.

The outbreak began when an infectious employee worked at three Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations in Roanoke, Virginia from August 10 to August 26, 2021. They are located at 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road, 2221 Crystal Spring Avenue. As of October 13, 2021, there were 37 people sick with the virus, and 26 of those patients were hospitalized because they were so ill.

Hepatitis A can cause severe illness and death in some people, especially those with liver disease. The virus is very contagious and is spread person-to-person, through contaminated food and beverages, and through contact with surfaces. The virus can survive outside the body for months on surfaces.

The Roanoke City Health Department is going to offer the hepatitis A vaccine on two days next week: Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and on Friday, October 22, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome. The department is located at 1502 Williamson Road.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, joint pain, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, diarrhea, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the eyes and skin. Symptoms can begin 15 to 50 days after infection. Anyone with these symptoms is urged to stay home from work or school, and should see a doctor, especially if they ate at one of the Famous Anthony’s restaurants in Roanoke.