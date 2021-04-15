Panera Lobster Bisque Recalled For Undeclared Egg Allergen

by

Blount Fine Foods is recalling a limited amount of Panera Lobster Bisque because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. anyone who is allergic to egg who eats this product could have a serious reaction. No complaints of illness or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of the product.

This soup is sold only in refrigerated cases in the deli department of grocery stores. It is not sold at any Panera bakery-cafe. A limited quantity of this product was sold in these states: California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

A single lot, which consists of 2987 cases is recalled. The recalled item is Panera Lobster Bisque, which is packaged in 16 ounce cups. The UPC number printed on the label is 077958690300. The use by date on the package is May 17, 2021 (5/17/2021). and the lot number is 030821-11K. The lot number and use by dates are stamped on the bottom of each package.

No other Panera Bread, Panera at Home, or Count products are affected by this voluntary recall. If you purchased this Panera Lobster Bisque with those specific identifying numbers and you are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.